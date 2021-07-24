Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.57 Million

Analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to announce sales of $51.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.70 million and the lowest is $50.00 million. ACM Research posted sales of $39.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $224.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $230.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $307.05 million, with estimates ranging from $285.90 million to $321.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. ACM Research’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after acquiring an additional 281,723 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth $57,369,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth $21,019,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in ACM Research by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 223,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ACM Research by 619.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 185,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.71. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

