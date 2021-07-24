Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to post sales of $54.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.91 million and the highest is $54.70 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $65.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $231.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.08 million to $238.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $268.98 million, with estimates ranging from $258.55 million to $279.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.41 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 23.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAOI. B. Riley reduced their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of AAOI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 407,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after buying an additional 609,060 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1,932.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 440,736 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2,682.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 306,875 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.