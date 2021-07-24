Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.55. 127,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,488. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $234,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.