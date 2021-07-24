Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.87. Capri reported earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 176%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth about $13,435,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Capri by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,165,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,934,000 after purchasing an additional 44,042 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.97. Capri has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

