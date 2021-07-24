Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to Announce $1.64 EPS

Analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will post $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.72. Amedisys reported earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $264.00. 186,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,761. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.22. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $212.99 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

