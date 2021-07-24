Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Brokerages predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Bloom Energy posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BE. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $33,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $10,129,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BE opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.99. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

