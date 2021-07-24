Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Ducommun posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.61. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

