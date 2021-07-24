Zacks: Brokerages Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Brokerages expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to report $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.00. Methanex posted earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Methanex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Methanex by 2.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Methanex by 16.7% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Methanex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 155,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 2.23. Methanex has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

