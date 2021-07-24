Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Rogers reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rogers.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROG. B. Riley raised their price target on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

NYSE ROG traded up $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.36. 38,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.00. Rogers has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $206.13.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Rogers by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rogers by 1,791.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.