Zacks: Brokerages Expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.64 Million

Brokerages predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will report $75.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.47 million to $76.65 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $58.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $305.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.62 million to $308.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $324.72 million, with estimates ranging from $313.47 million to $331.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 412,594 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 62,993 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 44,128 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WETF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.85. 487,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,958. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.10 million, a PE ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

