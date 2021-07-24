Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Sell

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

Get DURECT alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DURECT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

DURECT stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.96. DURECT has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $336.56 million, a P/E ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.41.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 60,612 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 19.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,454,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 93,494 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in DURECT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.