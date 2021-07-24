Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Hold

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.56. MGE Energy has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $78.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

