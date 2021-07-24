Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.56% and a negative net margin of 46.04%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $27,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sonim Technologies by 182.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 325,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

