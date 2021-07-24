Zacks Investment Research Lowers Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) to Sell

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olink Holding AB provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology. It operates principally in Europe, North America and Asia. Olink Holding AB is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLK. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:OLK opened at $36.97 on Thursday. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $4,903,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $10,955,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $15,474,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $2,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

