Zacks Investment Research Lowers Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Hold

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service. By providing clients with sound, expert advice as to the many different loan programs and options available, we hope to take some of the mystery out of mortgage financing. For most people, a mortgage loan is the largest financial transaction they will ever make. Waterstone’s expert loan consultants are able to walk you through the mortgage process and put your mind at ease during the application and approval process. “

WSBF opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.32. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 28.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 71.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

