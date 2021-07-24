Zacks Investment Research Lowers Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical Partners from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.54. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $268.21 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

