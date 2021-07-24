Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.32. 4,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 463,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Zeta Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.