ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 27th (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ (NYSE:ZIM) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, July 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had issued 14,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $217,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $49.90.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,730,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,434,000. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.