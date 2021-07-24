ZINC (ZINC) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One ZINC coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZINC has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $43,085.50 and approximately $78.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00049613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.38 or 0.00871256 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

