Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Buyback $125.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of ZION opened at $50.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $32,239.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock worth $1,376,855. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

