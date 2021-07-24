Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

ZYME has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.63.

ZYME stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52. Zymeworks has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 25.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 459,928 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in Zymeworks by 66.7% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zymeworks by 12.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 198,929 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

