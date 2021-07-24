Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.06. Zynga reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $127,299.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,769.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $162,283.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 578,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,135,011 shares of company stock valued at $33,926,460 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Zynga has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

