$0.15 EPS Expected for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $355.00 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTHT. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.04 and a beta of 1.57. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

