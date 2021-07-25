$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.19. Magnachip Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MX. TheStreet lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnachip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of MX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. 182,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,641. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

