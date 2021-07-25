$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. Shaw Communications also posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 30,573 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 416,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 40,229 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 34,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJR opened at $29.03 on Thursday. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

