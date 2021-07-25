$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. iRobot posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. iRobot’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRBT. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRBT stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.25. 214,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,223. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.84. iRobot has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $197.40.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.