$0.43 EPS Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.36. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.08. 40,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,797. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

