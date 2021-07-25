$0.53 EPS Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.60. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 33.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ CVCY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $21.68. 99,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,784. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.