-$0.65 EPS Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.44). Invitae reported earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $28.18. 2,405,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,860. Invitae has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $108,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $11,470,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

