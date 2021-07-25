$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.03. Avnet posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 485.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In other news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Avnet by 602.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Avnet in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Avnet in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 332,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

