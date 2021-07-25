$0.97 EPS Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Pfizer posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 91,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 43,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Pfizer by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 74,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.68. 21,609,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,889,950. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.