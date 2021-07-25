$1.08 EPS Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Plexus posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLXS. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.79.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,344.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $235,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,816,869.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLXS stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.35. 95,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,019. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.20. Plexus has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $101.17.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

