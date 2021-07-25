100,000 Shares in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.17% of Viant Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $8,776,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $8,651,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $6,759,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Viant Technology stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

