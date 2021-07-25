108,619 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,000. ViacomCBS makes up about 0.3% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

VIAC stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $40.99. 6,552,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,132,175. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

