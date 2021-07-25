$132.85 Million in Sales Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to announce $132.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.71 million and the highest is $134.63 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $117.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $548.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.38 million to $554.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $622.12 million, with estimates ranging from $613.44 million to $626.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after purchasing an additional 754,573 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,716,000 after purchasing an additional 139,861 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,283,000 after purchasing an additional 138,004 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,794,000 after purchasing an additional 88,147 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,799,000 after purchasing an additional 413,365 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 449,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $40.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

