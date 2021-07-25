$145.17 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce $145.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.02 million. Repligen posted sales of $87.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $585.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.30 million to $590.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $692.73 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $730.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,561. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.77. Repligen has a one year low of $131.91 and a one year high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 144.77 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $1,286,870.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

