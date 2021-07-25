15,532 Shares in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Bought by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $8,155,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $339,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GANX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,683. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 20.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GANX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

