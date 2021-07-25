$168.50 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will announce sales of $168.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.40 million and the lowest is $159.80 million. Renasant reported sales of $169.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $670.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $642.00 million to $695.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $633.00 million, with estimates ranging from $610.30 million to $653.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Renasant by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Renasant by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Renasant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

RNST stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 111,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,832. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.15. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

