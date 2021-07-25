$17.06 Million in Sales Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce sales of $17.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.40 million and the lowest is $16.50 million. Zogenix posted sales of $1.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,556.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $85.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.90 million to $88.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $240.36 million, with estimates ranging from $168.20 million to $348.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Zogenix’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

ZGNX traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,339. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,922,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,097,000 after acquiring an additional 248,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after purchasing an additional 578,391 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,712,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,955,000 after purchasing an additional 697,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,972,000 after purchasing an additional 543,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

