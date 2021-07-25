18,378 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 423,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,582,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,726,000 after purchasing an additional 586,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,845,000 after purchasing an additional 752,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 143,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 44,870 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 561,440 shares of company stock valued at $86,744,705 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.86. The stock had a trading volume of 737,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,506. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.40. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.