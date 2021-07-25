19,526 Shares in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.13% of Sierra Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,838,000 after acquiring an additional 76,791 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 584.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,174 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 250.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,232 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $24.20 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $29.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 29.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

