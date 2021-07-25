$197.01 Million in Sales Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce $197.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.10 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $194.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $788.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.36 million to $799.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $808.73 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $870.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGM Growth Properties.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

NYSE:MGP opened at $37.82 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 91.15%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 28.3% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 59.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 75,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 28,303 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $10,853,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 585,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,094,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 15.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.