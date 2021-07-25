1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

1st Constitution Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 125.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $216.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

