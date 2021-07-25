$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $8.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,960 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,143,000 after purchasing an additional 281,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,476,000 after purchasing an additional 403,054 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,661,000 after purchasing an additional 95,650 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAH stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.69. The company had a trading volume of 663,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,921. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $73.51 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

