2,390 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,054.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 62,642 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $6,791,000.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

