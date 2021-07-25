$250.04 Million in Sales Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will report sales of $250.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $251.20 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year sales of $909.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $905.90 million to $913.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $234.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.70 million.

Separately, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mission Produce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

AVO stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $53,868.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,610.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 377,390 shares of company stock worth $7,554,448. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mission Produce by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mission Produce by 165.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 79,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mission Produce by 3.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Mission Produce by 74.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.