25,000 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) Bought by KCL Capital L.P.

KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $6,867,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $6,103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $6,051,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $4,905,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $4,351,000.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,639. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

