$253.70 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will announce $253.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.00 million and the lowest is $249.94 million. Sterling Bancorp reported sales of $246.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STL opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

