2,672 Shares in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXJ. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.85.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.