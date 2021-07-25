2,881 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Bought by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,881 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.12.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,888,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,826. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.78. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $62.26 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.